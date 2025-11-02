Cathal Jennings: Six Rounds Will Help Show Why I’m a ‘Nightmare’ for Anyone

Cathal Jennings is confident he’ll prove his ‘step up on paper’ is not worth the paper it’s written on in Newtownabbey on Sunday night.

The Newry native, who Padraig McCrory has earmarked as one to watch, raises the bar slightly on MHD’s Thriller at the MIll card.

Not only does the 30-year-old step up in rounds, but he also shares the ring with Matthew King, an area title challenger who managed eight wins before he went on the road and is an experienced operator with upset potential.

Jennings is confident he can take both perceived step-ups in his stride. In fact, the IGB light welterweight hopeful argues the added six minutes will only aid his cause and help him prove he is a ‘nightmare’ for any opponent.

“It might be a step up on paper, but I’m coming in here to a job,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s a good time for me to step it up. I’ve fought at Elite level as an amateur and fought all around the world, so why not move up to six and see what it’s all about and see how we get on against this fella,” he adds before suggesting six rounds will suit his approach.

“I’m excited to fight over six rounds. I feel my style is suited to more rounds, and going six will help me out. I set a high pace, and I feel I can break opponents down over six and longer rounds. I’ve a really good engine, so I’m excited.”

King is a test usually held back for fighters further along in their career. The former amateur of note says fighting him this early shows the confidence his team have in him.

“I feel like this opponent will put me in good standing going into the new year. It’s a step up in opponent, but I’m happy to get a step up. He’s been in with a lot of quality operators. If you look through his record, he drew with a 12-1, and he usually fights guys 5-0 and above. It shows my team has confidence in me, and I have confidence in myself. I feel like I’ll do a job on him.

“He’ll be awkward and he’ll try and tie me up a bit. He’s tricky and has that reach at 6’1. But to be honest, it means nothing to me. I’ve been sparring taller boxers, heavier boxers, super middleweights, and boys up to 6’4. It’s nothing new to me, I’ve fought taller people my whole life, all across my amateur career, so I’m coming in to do a job, and that job is to win. I’ll respect everyone I fight, so I’ll only predict a win.”

Going the six-round distance makes Jennings BUI Celtic title eligible. He admits he likes the look of the prettiest belt in Irish boxing, but doesn’t think he’ll pursue it straight away.

“I would like a few fights at six rounds, and I’d like to take the weight down. This fight is a welterweight, and I’m looking to get to super lightweight. So maybe another couple of six-rounders and then maybe by the end of next year, that’s when we can start looking at titles. So I’d say another two sixes in the new year and the second half of next year we’ll be looking at titles.

“I would like to get the traditional route. I would love to get a Celtic title and then an Irish title in and around super lightweight and welterweight in Ireland. I feel on my day I’m trouble for anyone with my style, my engine, and my durability. I feel I’m a nightmare for anyone.”