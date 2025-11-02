RESULTS – Ireland Defeat India in International

Ireland claimed victory in the first of two scheduled internationals with India over the weekend.

The first of two legs of the International match up ended with Ireland claiming 12 wins, and India, 4.

These internationals are the 8th and 9th to take place this year following three Youth Internationals in March involving Wales, France & India, an Elite International against Austria in May, and the U23 Round Robin in Belfast earlier this month which included England, Hungary and an Ulster Select.

This series will include composite Elite and U23 Team Ireland squads, and are a part of the Team Ireland European U23 Championship preparations – which include a 10 week bloc of training at the High Performance Unit on the Sport Ireland Campus, in addition to the 3 day international Round Robin.

The return fixture will take place at the home of Irish Boxing, the National Stadium, on Saturday November 8th from midday.

St. Catherine’s Boxing Club, Dublin, hosted today’s first leg, and IABA would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the club for it’s hospitality.

IRL V IND – 1st Leg Results

Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath beat Manish, 3-0

Roy Colgan, Avona BC, Dublin beat Sagar Jakhar, 3-0

Sumit beat Ryan Jenkins, Jobstown BC, Dublin, 2-1

Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo beat Yashika, 3-0

Tadgh O’Donnell, Four Kings BC beat Sarathi Saini, 3-0

Sean Mackay Trant, Monkstown BC, Dublin beat Gaurav, 2-1

Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin beat Daksh, 3-0

Rachel Lawless, St. Brigid’s BC, Offaly beat Suman kumari, 3-0

Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin beat Poonam, 3-0

Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin beat Kalpana, 2-1

Nisha beat Robyn Kelly, Ballynacargy Boxing Club, Westmeath, 3-0

Natalia Fasciszewska, Castlebar BC, Mayo beat Yatri Shrishkamal Patel, 2-1

Prachi beat Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin, 2-1

Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC beat Parthavi Grevel, 3-0

Gabrielle Mongan, Jobstown BC, Dublin beat Akasha Phalaswal, 2-1

Ritika beat Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair BC, Galway by RSCi