Olympic Sport Awards For O’Rourke and Joyce

World champion, Aoife O’Rourke and World bronze medalist Patsy Joyce have been nominated for Olympic Sport Awards.

O’Rourke, of Castlerea BC, is a double Olympian and four time continental champion and was nominated following her winning of World silver in March, and World gold at the inaugural World Boxing Championships in Liverpool in September.

On the older of two boxer sister’s journey in to the annals of Irish boxing lore in Liverpool, the Westerner defeated Norway’s Sunniva Hofstad, the only boxer in the world this year to have won gold at every World Boxing Cup. She has been shortlisted alongside Fiona Mutagh (Rowing), Kate O’Connor (Athletics) and Lara Gillespie (Cycling).

30 August 2025; Patsy Joyce poses for a portrait during an IABA World Boxing Championships photoshoot at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile *** NO REPRODUCTION FEE ***

Joyce, who at 19 was one of the youngest members of Team Ireland in Liverpool, was nominated in recognition of his bronze medal. The emerging talent slayed giants and built his reputation and that of Irish boxing in each of his bouts: His first win was over Jaeyong Shin of Korea. The Olympic Mulingar BC boxer then defeated Cuban-born Bulgarian Olympian and World and European medalist, Javier Ibanez Diaz, a skilled and experienced operator 10 years his senior. For his quarter final, the teen was the victor over Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov – an Asian champion and World Boxing Cup medalist, a veteran 11 years his senior. In his semi-final, Joyce came agonizingly close to silver. He contested against Spain’s Rafael Serrano Lozano, a Paris Olympian, in an incredibly close bout. He is on a shortlist which includes Eve McMahon (Sailing) and John Shortt (Swimming)

These awards are decided by public vote – and you can vote here. Voting will close on November 14th.

The awards will be bestowed at a gala event on December 6th, an will shine a spotlight on those who have inspired the nation while also recognising the unseen commitment, sacrifice, and excellence that underpin every performance.

The President’s Award will be presented at the discretion of OFI President Lochlann Walsh, recognising an exceptional contribution or service to Irish Olympic sport.