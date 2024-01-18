Retirement U-Turn – Declan Geraghty comes out of retirement

Declan Geraghty’s gloves didn’t last long on the hook.

The Dubliner will officially confirm his return from retirement at JB Promotions press conference tomorrow.

Irish-boxing.com believes the popular southpaw, who announced he was calling it a day post his win at the Red Cow in November, will share news of a March fight date at the same venue on Friday.

It means ‘Pretty Boy’s’ stint in retirement was pretty short.

That retirement announcement came as a surprise considering the 33-year-old was on a six-fight winning streak and firmly in the Irish welterweight title conversation.

Speaking at the time he said he was confident he could compete but was concerned with his levels of passion for the sport.

“I don’t get up for it as much as I used to. Like I’ve been in the gym twice in the last three weeks and I was drinking the last three weeks before this fight,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“People around me who have my best interest at heart wanted me to pack it in because I’m half-arsed at it. You can’t be half-arsed about boxing.”

The pain of seeing a second Irish title fight fall through last minute was very fresh at the time and may have had an impact on the decision. Similarly, the fact the two-time Irish title challenger feels he has underachieved in his career may have influenced his decision to comeback.

“I think I’m a major underachiever,” he said at the time in honest fashion.

“I could have done more but it’s over. It’s done and dusted.”

Geraghty is the second fighter in a week to reverse a retirement decision, following from Dominic Donegan’s decision to return to pro boxing.