Brotherly Glove- Proud Paddy Donovan Heralds Brother’s Irish Title Success

Paddy Donovan was overjoyed to welcome his youngest brother to the Irish Champion Club on Friday.

Martin Donovan won Boy 4 National honours at 50kg at the National Stadium and by doing so followed in the footsteps of his older brothers Edward and Paddy.

The eldest of the siblings, world-level light welterweight, Paddy helped man the teen’s corner and was front and centre in the victory celebrations.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com the Treaty BC boxer’s win, the IBF ranked 3 star, shared how proud he was of his brother and revealed how big the win was for the Donovan family.

Having all three as Irish champions is massive for their coach and father ‘Gugu’ Donovan, who has also mentored the likes of Jim Donovan and Kian Hedderman.

“I am very proud of Martin’s performance tonight to secure his first national title,” Donovan who was last seen contesting one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish clashes in recent memory against Lewis Crocker, said.

“I remember the feeling when I won my own first Irish title quite well. It was the best feeling in the world.

“Martin winning in the nationals tonight means all three boys in my family have become champion of Ireland. That is one proud moment for my father.”

The southpaw also managed to take in plenty of action either side of his brothers win and both entertained and impressed by what he watched.

“Being a fan of Irish boxing, I enjoyed watching so many great young talents on display tonight. Irish boxing going forward is in good hands.”