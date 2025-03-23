‘Superstar’ in Waiting – John Joe Nevin Backs Mini Mullingar Shuffler for Stardom

Such is the talent of Martin Nevin that it won’t take long for him to be known as a star in the making rather than the son of John Joe Nevin, suggests his coach and father.

Mini Mullingat Shuffler made it back-to-back Irish title wins when he claimed victory in the Boy 4 46kg category at the National Stadium on Friday night.

The manner in which he secured victory drew compliments from South Circular Road regulars and led to many excitedly discussing his potential.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs, Nevin understands the fact the teen is related to him plays into that excitement somewhat. However, but is confident he won’t be long about stepping out his father’s shadow.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Nevin told Irish-boxing.com.

“He is going to be a superstar. I can feel it. Lots of boxing people came up to me in the Stadium, telling me he will go far.

“I hope he goes so far in his career that nobody remembers him for what his old man did,” he adds before revealing that the young starlet has to deal with a unique level of pressure as well as quality opposition.

“I’m so proud of him. He has to deal with the pressure of me being his dad and he also tries to compare himself to me.

“He has to be his own man. I keep telling him that and if manages to do that I promise he will go far. He has it all and anything I know he will know. I teach him everything I know,” he continues before reverting from to coach to loving Dad.

“He’s my son. He is my life so I’m over the moon for him and to be part of the Mullingar Shuffler Jnr’s journey.”

Nevin had to win three bouts to claim his second crown.

The young boxer, who won Leinster honours courtesy of victories over Eric Brady of Clara and Adam Delaney of Marble City, over came Dean Lawerence, last years title winner Emmet Shields in a semil final skill fest and Zach O’Sullivan in the decider.