Michael Conlan goes all out Rocky V for European Title tilt

Michael Conlan says he’ll go all Ricky V for his third major title attempt.

The Belfast boxer confirmed an EBU European title title fight post his comeback win over Asad Asif in Brighton earlier this month.

The Olympic medal winner and two-time world title challenger expects to challenge for the strap this summer.

The 33-year-old is confident of victory and believes title holder Cristobal Lorente is tailor-made him. However, he is well aware talent alone won’t earn him continental glory – and he will leave no stone unturned in preparation, as a result.

Indeed, one of Irish boxing’s star attractions is going to strip it right back and put in the time of monastic camp Rocky Balboa did for his fictional fight with Ivan Drago.

“I’ve watched the EBU champion (Lorente) and I think he’s made for me, stylistically,” Conlan said.

“He’s going to be fit, and he’s going to be on me, and it’s going to be like Rocky vs Drago. That’s the mindset that I’m going into this fight with.

“I’ve got to give it everything and I’ll be EBU champion very soon, but first and foremost.”

Conlan does expect to challenge for the title in June or July but suggests the exact time frame my revolve around niggles.

“June or July, I think it (European title fight) was going to be then, but obviously, with this eye and my hand, a 12-round fight, European title then who knows.”