World Youth Championship Draw

The draws have taken place in La Nucia, Spain, for the World Youth Championships.

In all, 650 boxers from 89 federations are contesting the tournament, including Team Ireland’s 24 boxers.

Preliminaries and Quarter Finals will be boxed between November 15th and 22nd; semi finals take place on November 23rd. There’s a rest day on November 24th and finals will be boxed on November 25th.

Two rings will be in operation up to completion of the semi-finals; finals will be boxed in a single ring and the IBA will stream all bouts on its YouTube channel.

The Draw can be downloaded below:

IBA_Youth_Men´s__Women´s_World_Championships_2022_DrawsDownload

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham