Kieron Conway wants to get ‘the job done early’ against Craig O’Brien to set up big 2020 fights

Kieron Conway [13(3)-1(0)-1] claims he isn’t over looking Craig O’Brien [11(1)-1(1)], but has plans to get the Dub out quickly.

The Northampton fighter goes into the clash with a new profile in an exciting division UK wise having drawn with Ted Cheesman in a British title fight.

Matchroom have made him the A side this time around – obviously with an eye to building another light middleweight for an exciting mix that includes Scott Fitzgerald, Anthony Fowler, Cheeseman and himself – and he takes on ‘The Iron’ on the NXTGEN at York Hall, live on Sky Sports Thursday night.

It’s all set up for Conway to perform for the Sky cameras and set up a big 2020 – and that is exactly what the English puncher plans to do.

However, the light middleweight whose sole career defeat came in Ultimate Boxxer, claims he isn’t over looking the popular O’Brien.

“I’m not overlooking him, but a win in this fight puts me one step closer to the British title again. I want big fights next year, and I want to go and fight for that British title,” he said before almost protesting too much with regard to having his focus on the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter.

“He is no mug, he has a good record, he has been in with some good guys. I am not overlooking him, but after this one I am going up and getting big fights. This is just part of the journey and the process, but I am not over looking him at all. I am here to do a job.”

Speaking at the top table of a press conference O’Brien wasn’t present for, Conway somewhat contradicted himself by revealing he is targeting a knockout win.

“I’m excited to be back and I’m excited for the fight. I feel really good coming into this one and I want to get the job done quickly.”

Conway provides O’Brien with a great breakthrough chance on a brilliant platform.

The 30-year-old did appear on Sky previously, but was stopped by Anthony Fowler after giving a good account of himself. He gets a second chance before Christmas and if he manages to secure victory he comes out with his reputation and profile significantly enhanced.

Indeed, a good performance could help him secure those high profile British level opponents such as Scott Fitzgerald, Tedd Cheeseman or even a Fowler return.

O’Brien has endured a frustrating time of late. He has been relatively active of , but was frustrated he couldn’t kick on after winning his Irish title live on TV and hasn’t been overjoyed with the level of opponent since his Fowler defeat.

There has been talk of some Murphy’s Boxing promoted American bouts in 2020, but first O’Brien has a chance to impress closer to home.

Despite the late official confirming of the clash O’Brien has been in camp for sometime. ‘The Iron’ has been working under Pascal Collins guidance and sparring Spike O’Sullivan ahead of his clash with Jaime Munguia – and rumour coming out of the camp has the Dubliner in peak form.