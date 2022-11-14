Eddie Hearn shares early Katie Taylor Croke Park undercard list

Eddie Hearn believes he can go all UFC and give Irish fighters take-it-or leave-it offers when it comes to putting together the proposed Croke Park card.

The Essex promoter revealed he is looking at promoting Irish sporting sensation Katie Taylor in Dublin in April or May and that the homecoming will be the undisputed lightweight champion of the world’s next fight.

Discussing the undercard, Hearn has noticed the abundance of Irish fighters making a play to get on the unconfirmed bill and believes that, that desire to be a part of what would be a historic occasion will give him the freedom to put together an amazing card.

“There are so many Irish fighters desperate to get on this card you could genuinely say ‘it’s you v you, do you want it or not, yes or no’. It would be amazing and I really want to do it because I feel like the atmosphere, the occasion would be amazing, not just for Irish boxing or Irish sport but for Katie I just think it will be unbelievable,” he Colm McGuigan for IFL TV before revealing he has some fights already in mind.

“You can’t look at social media at the moment without seeing an Irish fighter saying I’ll fight him and I’ll fight him. I sent Brian Peters a list the other day, it’s so easy to do.”

On that list are some massive all Irish dust-ups including the already agreed in-principle Dennis Hogan versus Spike O’Sullivan IBO world title fight, a Dublin v Donegal Jason Quigley Luke Keeler clash, and even a heavyweight meeting between Thomas Carty and Johnny Fisher.

Hearn also has eyes on a huge fight between Matchroom’s very own Gary Cully and former three weight world champion Jorge Linares.

“Gary Cully versus Jorge Linares, Spike O’Sullivan versus Dennis Hogan or Caoimhin Agyarko, Luke Keeler against Jason Quigley, Thomas Carty maybe against Johnny Fisher, there are so many fights like that and you can imagine what kind of night it will be.”

Among the others that have expressed a Croke Park desire are Dylan Moran, who wants to fight the willing Paddy Donovan, Kevin Cronin has proposed a Jamie Morrissey Irish title fight, Kristina O’Hara McCafferty and Kate Radomska agreed to fight for the Irish title if they get a call, Ray Moylette wants on as does Connor Coyle and more.