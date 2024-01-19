Tonight’s National U18 Championship Semi-Finals

The entire National U18 Championship final lineup will be known by tonight.

The remainder of the semi-finals will be contested at the National Stadium on a busy Friday night.

Photo Credit Matthew Spalding

Friday Jan 19 – Semi Finals

48kg Ide Cashell (Ballymun) V Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown)

48kg Nicole Ahern (Golden Gloves M) V Keely Stevens (Charlestown)

54kg Niamh Keogh (Olympic L) V Aoife Dougan (Armagh)

54kg Tiegan Farrelly (Dunboyne) V Nicole Kinsella (St Marys NR)

57kg Breanna Johnston (Tredagh) V Sienna Fitzpatrick (Jobstown)

57kg Meghan Martin (Balllinacarrow) V Ali Flood (Monkstown D)

60kg Jack McNamee (Olympic L) V Nojus Samatakus (Portadown)

60kg Louis Griffin (Kilfenora) V Jack Johnson (Marble City)

63kg Siofra Lawless (Four Kings) V Chloe Keogh (The Hub)

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins (Olympic L) V Fionn Dines (Dealgan)

63.5kg Elias Dlhos (Unit 3) V Johnathan O’Donnell (Charleville)

66kg Lani Lafferty (Twin Towns) V Kyla Doyle (Whitechurch)

67kg Thomas Ward (Olympic C) V Aaron Carr (St Catherines)

67kg Alex Noonan Carmody (Riverstown) V Ryan Connolly (Setanta)

70kg Sarah Murphy (St Brigids K) V Sophie Fitzsimons (Unit 3)

71kg Darragh Smyth (Conard) V Grigorii Onipchenko (Celtic Eagles)

71kg Max Rosen (Unit 3) V Tadhgh O’Donnell (Four Kings)

75kg Edward Barrett (Titans) V Reuben Aigbologa (Mayfield)

75kg Daniel McDonagh (Geesala) V Joey O’Hara (Twin Towns)

80kg Padraig Corduff (St Annes) V Johnny Sweeney (Olympic C)

80kg Shay O’Dowd (Swords) V John Donaghy (Star of the Sea)