‘He Bottled it’ – Frustrated Aaron McKenna hits out after opponent’s last-minute withdrawal

A frustrated Aaron McKenna wants to see a sicknote after seeing another big fight fall through last minute.

The Monaghan middleweight was due to face Linus Udofia on the undercard of Natasha Jonas’ world tile fight with Mikaela Mayer in Liverpool this coming Saturday.

However, the Luton fighter pulled out of the bout on fight week, citing illness.

The 24-year-old Irish prospect is skeptical and suggests the 30-year-old former English champion and British title holder has ‘bottled it’.

He also indicates fear of fighting McKenna is an aliment others have fallen foul to previously and notes it’s an extremely frustrating occurrence.

“It’s very frustrating for me, it’s a regular occurrence for me at this stage. Last year Shakiel Thompson pulled out so close to the fight, he bottled it, and then Liam Williams was offered two fight dates, he went to Mexico instead, and now this one, which is really close to the fight date,” he said in Liverpool today.

"I think he just BOTTLED IT!" ❌



Aaron McKenna on Linus Udofia pulling out of their scheduled fight on Saturday. #JonasMayer | Saturday, 7pm pic.twitter.com/RXOhcs6LuB — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) January 18, 2024

“It was just yesterday [Wednesday] when I heard the news that Udofia pulled out and he felt unwell. I don’t believe that for one minute. I think he just bottled it. I’d like to see medical proof if he is really sick.”

BOXXER Promoter Ben Shalom assures McKenna will remain on the card and a replacement opponent will be found.