Edward Donovan’s eyes domestic dominance

Edward Donovan is on a title mission.

‘The Dominator’ wants to make 2024 the year he dominates domestically and is hoping to buckle a title around his waist by March 8.

The underage European medal winner will look to get the year off to a winning start on the February 9 ‘The Recall’ card and is hopeful of securing a title fight for JB Promotions third show in a month on March 8.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com Jay Bryne said: “Edward Donovan is gunning for the Celtic or Irish titles at 154lb. He is open to fighting Craig O’Brien in an [Irish title] defence or the likes of Paul Ryan or Brett McGinty.”

Considering he has yet to do an eight-rounder, albeit that may change on February 9, the BUI Celtic title is the more likely short-term route for the younger brother of Matchroom starlet Paddy Donovan.

That title, last held by Owen O’Neill, was a strap he was chased without catching last year.

The options are O’Neill is in the process of moving down to welterweight and has vacated, meaning he is no longer an option.

Paul Ryan is equally title-keen, and a bout between two former underage standouts would be huge. McGinty was last linked to an Irish title fight with O’Brien but has been out due to injury.

If the 23-year-old was to get Irish title eligible it may be a fight Craig O’Brien, who won the strap by defeating Byrne in 2018, would consider.

‘The Iron’ hasn’t fought since late 2022 and has just stepped through the ropes once since October 2021 but the Celtic Warriors Gym fighter has agreed to title that fell through.

Interestingly enough Kieran Molloy, a former amateur foe and forever rival of Paddy Donovan, is also hunting titles at the weight.

Callum Walsh could also be keen at Irish level and whoever the holder would be around summertime could get an offer from 360 Promotions and the UFC.

Speaking previously Paddy Donvoan told Irish-boxing.com the Donovans were open for domestic business.

“Any welterweight, any light welterweight, any super welterweight that wants to fight in Ireland we will fight them,” Donovan said.

“That’s as big a statement as you’re going to get and it goes for me and him. Both of us are willing to fight anyone across those weights in Ireland.

“If any fighter in Ireland thinks they have a good career, they think they have a good platform and people behind them, if they are posting on Instagram, Snapchat or Facebook that they want to fight me and my brother will accept any of their challenges. They can have their pick me or him.”