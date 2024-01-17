Lewis Crocker will suffer same KO fate as Gary Cully predicts Jose Felix Jr

Jose Felix Jr warns Lewis Crocker will be the latest Irish fighter to fall into one of his vicious traps.

The Belfast welterweight takes on the dangerous Mexican on top of an Ulster Hall-hosted Matchroom and Conlan Boxing card on January 27.

‘Josesito’ goes into the bout on the back of a big Irish upset win having shocked and stopped Gary Cully in Dublin in May.

The 31-year-old says he will spoil Crocker’s big coming-out party live on Dazn later this month.

“I am expecting a tough fight from start to finish, only I will always be waiting, waiting on the mistake like I did with Cully and once Crocker makes one I will pounce with a great attack. I will win the fight. I can’t see anything else on January 27th.”

Felix also has Irish previous by way of Tyrone McKenna. The well-travelled puncher dropped the recently retired Belfast fighter in an Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year war he eventually lost at the 2021 Feile. His win over ‘The Diva’ on the Katie Taylor homecoming card was more tactical as a clever Felix picked his moment perfectly.

The Sinaloa native hints his approach against Crocker, a fighter on the verge of becoming a Belfast star, will be a mixture of both that grit and guile.

“It will be a war in which the public has to be attentive at all times,” he adds before claiming Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn is hedging his bets by bringing him to Belfast.

“Eddie gave me this fight because he wants to see me again. He is interested in us working together and he just wants me to show another great performance. I don’t have any particular Matchroom fighter on my radar but they have good fighters I can fight. They know I am always ready to fight the best.”

In fact, Felix Jr says Hearn dangled a big lightweight carrot in front of him to get him to sign a contract.

“After my great win in May and Crocker’s great win over McKenna in December, they called me and asked if was interested in the fight. I said no because Crocker is another division, but we reached a great agreement. If we win, we will get a great opportunity at 140 pounds, which is my ideal weight.”

Felix Jr is more at home at lightweight, but has done damage at light welter, he moves up to fight a very strong welterweight on January 27th.

He admits Crocker will have the size advantage but says he will use his experience to make sure size doesn’t matter.

“I know that Crocker has a weight advantage and is a great fighter, but I only think about winning,” he adds.

“Crocker is a great strong, intelligent fighter and above all bigger in tonnage but I have many tools and great experience with better level boxers, so that matches us in the ring.”