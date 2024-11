RESULTS – National Elite Championships Day 2 – 11 Final Pairing Revealed

Eleven 2025 National Elite Championship finals line-ups were decided tonight, in the first of two nights of semi-finals.

At 71kg, its Westmeath V Belfast, with Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) and Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) after both won their respective semi-finals. The 75kg decider will be between Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) and Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s Tallaght).

Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monica’s, Down )and Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry) will do battle for the 86kg crown, while Paris Olympian Jack Marley will defend his Elite heavyweight title, following victory over Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands). Marley will contest against 2022 World Youth Championship bronze medalist, Nathan Ojo (Esker BC, Dublin). While European U22 bronze medalist, Martin McDonagh (Galway) will renew rival with Godstime Ide (Crumlin) for the superheavy title.

70kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise/Defence Forces) and double Olympian 75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC, Roscommon), both had walkovers.

Action continues on Thursday evening, with 16 remaining semi-finals.

Day Two Results

QUARTER FINALS

67kg Joseph McArdle (Holy Trinity) beat Luke Hall (Olympic L), 3-2

67kg Darren O’Connor (Olympic C) beat Conor McCrory (Townland), 5-0

67kg James McDonagh (St Pauls W) beat Damien Creavin (Olympic C), 5-0

67kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) beat Cian Cramer (Cabra), 4-1

SEMI FINALS

70kg Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise) W/O

71kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) beat Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans), 4-1

71kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) beat Eugene McKeever (Holy Family L), 5-0

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) W/O

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) beat Jack Brady (Crumlin), 5-0

75kg Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s D) beat TJ King (Ballyboughal), 3-0

86kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas) beat Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott), 4-1

86kg Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry) beat Shane Cunningham (Elite Cork), 5-0

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands), 5-0

92kg Nathan Ojo (Esker) beat James Clarke (Crumlin), 5-0

92+kg Martin McDonagh (Galway) beat Samuel Ilesanmi (St Mary’s D), 4-1