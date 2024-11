Thursday’s National Elite Championship Semi – Finals

The remaining National Elite Championships semi-finals will be decided on Thursday.

Reigning European Elite 50kg champion, Shannon Sweeney (St. Anne’s, Mayo), has a walkover. While 2024 European bronze medalist, Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal, Dublin) goes up against two-time Olympian, Michaela Walsh (Holy Family, Belfast). Michaela currently jointly holds, with Kellie Harrington, the record for Elite titles. Both women have won 11 – Michaela is attempting to break that record.

Also in action on Thursday are Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott, Leitrim), 2022 European Elite silver medalist Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata, Belfast), two-time European U22 medalist, Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy, Westmeath)

50kg Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata) V Niamh Early (Ryston)

50kg Shannon Sweeney (St Annes) W/O

51kg Clepson de Santos (Holy Trinity) V Adam McKenna (Holy Family)

51kg Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family L) V Blaine Dobbins (St Josephs Derry)

52kg Shauna Blaney (Navan) W/O

54kg Chloe Gabriel (Dublin Docklands) V Cori Gleeson (St Francis)

54kg Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Emma Flannery (St Catherines)

57kg Niamh Fay (Ballyboughal) V Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG)

60kg Kellie McLoughlin (St Catherines) V Isabella Hughes (St Mary’s D)

60kg Lee McEvoy (Avona) V Rhys Owens (Erne)

60kg Adam Hession (Monivea) V Adam Sinnott (Rathnew)

63kg Linda Desmond (Rylane) V Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) V Roy Colgan (Avona)

63.5kg Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) V Aaron O’Donoghue (Golden G M)

67kg Joseph McArdle (Holy Trinity) V Darren O’Connor (Olympic C)

67kg James McDonagh (St Pauls W) V Malo Davis (Monkstown D)