Plan remains the same – Wayne McCullough not ‘here to change anything’

Wayne McCullough is on board with the game plan and won’t rock the tactical boast ahead of Jason Quigley’s massive world title fight tonight.

The Irish boxing icon will be the main man in the challenger’s corner in the DAZN broadcast, Matchroom promoted SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire hosted, WBO middleweight world title fight with Demetrius Andrade [30(18)-0].

The former WBC bantamweight champion of the world steps in, in the absence of the Donegal fighter’s coach Andy Lee, who was unable to travel Stateside.

It’s the second time the ‘Pocket Rocket’ has fulfilled previously, having stood in for Lee when the 30-year-old Golden Boy fighter fought and defeated Shane Mosley Jr in Las Vegas.

The stakes are much higher this time around but McCullough’s input will be the same. The fighting legend says he won’t look to change the game plan devised by former middleweight world champion Lee and worked on by Quigley [19(14)-1(1)] throughout camp.

In fact, even if he had the power to alter things he wouldn’t, the Las Vegas based Belfast man pointing out the tactics explained to him are the ones he would employ for the unbeaten champion.

“Jason just has to do the things he can do. At this level it’s just getting a master plan and executing it,” McCullough said on Thursday.

“I just talked to Andy and we are on the same page. I’m not coming here to change anything. We’ve had a chat and we know what we need to do. We know what Andrade’s weaknesses and strengths are and once you nullify the strengths the fight is easier. It’s the opportunity of a lifetime and Jason will grab it with both hands.”

Speaking to the Irish News ahead Quigley fighting for a title he once owned and Luke Keeler recently challenged for Lee said:“I have every belief in him, I know he’s up against it but I’m confident.

“I believe in him and we’re going in like we’re going to win the fight – we’re going in with every intention of winning the fight. He has trained extremely hard and he has done everything right inside and outside the gym.

“He’s working on what he has to do to make the gameplan work and if he can show and pull off what he has been doing in the gym in the fight then I think he can be successful but we’re under no illusions that we’re in a hard fight.”