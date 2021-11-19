News Pro News Videos 

How To Watch – Graham McCormack’s BUI Celtic Title Fight

Jonny Stapleton ,

Graham McCormack vows to become BUI Celtic middleweight champion in Glasgow on Friday night.

The Limerick man fights Paul Kean for the prettiest belt in Irish boxing at the Crowne Plaza.

The Dinner Show bout will and indeed the entire card will be available to watch live on Fightzone.

John Carpenter also appears on the show, the Pete Taylor trained Clondalkin fighter

To watch click HERE.

The show is expected to begin at 7:30pm and Carpenter is in second.

McCormack competes further up the card and thus won’t compete till later in the night.

Awaiting running order confirmation.

Read: ‘Frailties’ removed – ‘Bulletproof’ Graham McCormack ready to bring Celtic title home

Read: TITLE wave – John Carpenter takes the armbands off

Jonny Stapleton

