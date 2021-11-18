Headline News News Pro News 

How To Watch – Jason Quigley vs Demetrius Andrade – Running order -Time

Jason Quigley hopes to make a success of his first world title shot in a fight with unbeaten WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade on Friday night [November 19].

Unbeaten middleweight and WBO champion Demetrius Andrade put his belt on the line against the Donegal favourite at the SNHU Arena, Manchester, New Hampshire.

November 18, 2021; Manchester, New Hampshire, USA; Jason Quigley steps to the scale to weigh in for November 19, 2021 Matchroom Boxing card at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, NH.

Andrade has 30 consecutive victories to his name and last fought against Liam Williams in April, taking the win via unanimous decision.

Shane Moseley Jr. was Quigley’s most recent opponent when he fought for and won the WBO NABO middleweight belt. The Irish fighter will be taking on his first world title fight.

The pair’s bill topping Matchroom promoted clash will be broadcast streaming app DAZN. Quigley and Andrade are expected to ring walk anytime from 3am Irish time.

Running order below:

Live on Before the Bell on Matchroom Boxing YouTube channel from 5.30pm ET
 
4 x 3 mins Light-Heavyweight contest
 
Khalil Coe (175.8lbs)    vs.     Aaron Casper      (174.8lbs)
Jersey City, NJ                        Augusta, Georgia
 
Followed by
 
4 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
 
Thomas O’Toole (186.8lbs)  vs.     Mark Malone (198.6lbs)
Galway, Ireland                     Longview, Texas
 
Followed by
 
6 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
 
Nelson Perez (140lbs) vs.     Raymundo Rios (139.6lbs)
Marlboro, Mass.           Durango, Mexico
 
Followed by
 
8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
 
Demsey McKean (243lbs)     vs.     Don Haynesworth (293.6lbs)
Queensland, Australia                     New Rochelle, NY
 
Live on DAZN from 8pm ET
 
10 x 2 mins WBA, IBO and vacant WBO World Super-Lightweight titles
 
Kali Reis (138lbs)         vs.     Jessica Camara (139lbs)
Providence, RI                       Montreal, Canada
 
12 x 3 mins WBA and IBF World Super-Bantamweight titles
 
Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.8lbs)         vs.     Jose Velasquez (121.6lbs)
Chust, Uzbekistan                                    Quellon, Chile
 
Followed by
 
12 x 3 mins WBC World Flyweight title
 
Julio Cesar Martinez    (111.4lbs) vs.     McWilliams Arroyo (111.6lbs)
Mexico City, Mexico                                 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
 
Followed by
 
12 x 3 mins WBO World Middleweight title
 
Demetrius Andrade (160lbs)         vs.     Jason Quigley (159.8lbs)
Providence, Rhode Island                         Ballybofey, Ireland
