Former Matthew Macklin nemesis Felix Sturm sentenced to 3 years in jail.

Former Matthew Macklin foe Felix Sturm has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A court in Cologne, Germany, sentenced former middleweight and super middleweight world champion to the term on tax evasion charges.

Sturm was found guilty of trying to avoid a tax bill that would have reached in and around one million euros by hiding money in Switzerland.

The German boxer was first involved a case for 5.8 million euro of tax evasion between 2008-2015, but was cleared of some of the charges.

The two weight WBA world champion, who spent eight months in custody before being released aroudn Christmas time, was also convicted was for a breach of the German doping legislation after testing positive for stanozolol after his Dmitri Chudinov clash in 2016.

Sturm is most famous in Ireland for his victory over Matthew Macklin. Indeed, although he will be synonymous with bad memories for followers of the ‘Tipp Tornado’ he is probably up there with Kiko Martinez, Nonito Donaire and Poonsawat in terms of most remembered Irish opponents.

Macklin challenged Sturm for a WBA world title in June of 2011, but lost out to a controversial split decision.

The scoring of the fight caused a degree of uproar and most felt Macklin was robbed of his chance to be crowned world champion.