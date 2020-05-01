Logo

Navigation

Former Matthew Macklin nemesis Felix Sturm sentenced to 3 years in jail.

By | on May 1, 2020 |
Headline News News

Former Matthew Macklin foe Felix Sturm has been sentenced to three years in prison.

A court in Cologne, Germany, sentenced former middleweight and super middleweight world champion to the term on tax evasion charges.

Sturm was found guilty of trying to avoid a tax bill that would have reached in and around one million euros by hiding money in Switzerland.

The German boxer was first involved a case for 5.8 million euro of tax evasion between 2008-2015, but was cleared of some of the charges.

The two weight WBA world champion, who spent eight months in custody before being released aroudn Christmas time, was also convicted was for a breach of the German doping legislation after testing positive for stanozolol after his Dmitri Chudinov clash in 2016. 

Sturm is most famous in Ireland for his victory over Matthew Macklin. Indeed, although he will be synonymous with bad memories for followers of the ‘Tipp Tornado’ he is probably up there with Kiko Martinez, Nonito Donaire and Poonsawat in terms of most remembered Irish opponents.

Macklin challenged Sturm for a WBA world title in June of 2011, but lost out to a controversial split decision.

The scoring of the fight caused a degree of uproar and most felt Macklin was robbed of his chance to be crowned world champion.

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media
shares