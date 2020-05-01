Conlan’s World Championship winning boots, Frampton glove, Barnes memorabilia – Boxers donate to unique charity auction

With charities across the UK and Ireland feeling the impact of cancelled fundraising activities and gala balls and many enduring increased demand for their services due to the widespread coronavirus pandemic, the team behind family-owned Wilsons Auctions have come to the aid of organisations who rely on donations by developing a series of innovative online auctions, with the inaugural live virtual auction scheduled to be broadcast in real-time over the internet across mobiles, tablets and laptops on Friday 1st May at 7pm.

Northern Ireland Hospice is just one of the charities set to benefit from the innovative auction, with Ambassador Carl Frampton donating a signed boxing glove and boxing legend, Michael Conlan, donating his 2015 World Championship boxing boots and vest.

The Bid For Kindness initiative will see bidders from across the UK and Ireland – and hopefully further afield – tune in live from the comfort and safety of their homes to place charity bids on a wide range of lots put forward by celebrities, sporting superstars, and charitable donors to raise valuable funds for their charities of choice. All proceeds of the funds raised by lots within the auction will be donated directly to the charities involved.

Speaking about their endeavour to support as many charities across the UK and Ireland as possible, Rebecca Wilson, Director and Auctioneer, said: “We as a company just wanted to try and support in some way people in need through this terrible time. We realised that all charities would be greatly affected by what is happening with the global pandemic and we felt that by holding this charity auction it would help bring in much-needed funds. We are delighted with the support that has been offered and donations being given and we hope people will give ‘A Bid For Kindness’ and buy one or more of these exciting lots”

“The diverse range of lots scheduled to hit the virtual auction block includes signed sporting memorabilia from the worlds of football, boxing, golf and rugby as well as food and wine experiences, opportunities to receive virtual greetings from key sporting personalities and celebrities, and custom pieces of artwork, among other lots”.

For more information and how to register, visit: www.wilsonsauctions.com