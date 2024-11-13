Moved to Tears – Katie Taylor Gets Emotional When Asked About her Mam’s Influence

Katie Taylor has paid an emotional tribute to her mother, Bridget, ahead of her highly anticipated rematch with Amanda Serrano in Texas this Friday.

The Bray native was visibly moved as she spoke to media about the crucial role her mother has played in her life and boxing career.

So much so, that she was nearly brought to tears during press duties before the fight, scheduled for the early hours of Saturday morning (Irish time) at AT&T Stadium.

Reflecting on her journey, Taylor took a moment to express her heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support from her mother throughout the years.

“It’s amazing. She’s the biggest support,” Taylor said, her voice wavering slightly as she tried to compose herself during the press conference.

“I have to compose myself. I’m still a small bit emotional,” the 38-year-old added.

Taylor herself has been the ultimate inspiration to young boxers around the world. While talking during the media workout at Irving’s Toyota Music Factory, the boxer, who puts her light welterweight undisputed title on the line on the Netflix broadcast MVP show, noted how her first encouther produced a moment that filled her with pride.

“It’s amazing I think even after the last fight (with Serrano), it inspired so many young girls to get involved in the sport,” she said.

“One of my favourite moments after that fight was a father bringing a daughter into the gym because of myself and Amanda. Just hearing stories like that is so heartwarming having a chance to impact the next generation of female fighters.

“I’d like to think my legacy is already secured in the sport. When I first started boxing as a nine or 10-year-old, I was the only female fighter I really knew of. If you go home now every single boxing gym in Ireland is full of female fighters.

“That to me is the absolute best and we have Olympic champions, our women’s boxing teams are absolutely outstanding, it’s very strong.”