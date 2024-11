National Elite Championships – Day Two Programe

The National Elite Championships continue at the home of Irish boxing on Wednesday.

The National Stadium will host both semi final and quarter finals.

DAY ONE RESULTS

Quarter and Semi-Finals. Boxing begins at 6.30pm

QUARTER FINALS

67kg Joseph McArdle (Holy Trinity) V Luke Hall (Olympic L)

67kg Conor McCrory (Townland) V Darren O’Connor (Olympic C)

67kg James McDonagh (St Pauls W) V Damien Creavin (Olympic C)

67kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) V Malo Davis (Monkstown D)

SEMI FINALS

70kg Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa) V Tiffany O’Reilly (Portlaoise)

71kg Wayne Kelly (Ballynacargy) V Darragh Gilroy (Fr Flanagans)

71kg Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) V Eugene McKeever (Holy Family L)

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) W/O

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) V Jack Brady (Crumlin)

75kg TJ King (Ballyboughal) V Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s D)

86kg Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas) V Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott)

86kg Shane Cunningham (Elite Cork) V Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry)

92kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) V Wayne Rafferty (Dublin Docklands)

92kg Nathan Ojo (Esker) V James Clarke (Crumlin)

92+kg Martin McDonagh (Galway) V Samuel Ilesanmi (St Mary’s D)