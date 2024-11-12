National Elite Championship Day One Results

PRELIMS

67kg Cian Cramer (Cabra) V Jamie Long (Golden Gloves M) – Cramer WINS 4-1

67kg Malo Davis (Monkstown D) V Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) Davis WINS – 5-0

QUARTER FINALS

60kg Rhys Owens (Erne) V Adam Kiely (Saviours Crystal) OWENS WINS 4-1

60kg Adam Hession (Monivea) V Jordan Smith (Holy Family L) HESSION WINS 5-0

60kg Bayo Alobi (Westside) V Adam Sinnott (Rathnew) SINNOT WINS 5-0

63.5kg John Paul Hale (Star) V Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar) NEVIN WINS 5-0

63.5kg Aaron O’Donoghue (Golden G M) V Evan Fitzgerald (Esker) O’DONOGHUE WINS 5-0

71kg Matthew McCole (Illies GG) V Eugene McKeever (Holy Family L) MCKEEVER WINS 3-2

75kg Taylor Guiney (St Mary’s D) V Feidhlem Behan (St Michaels Athy)

86kg Kian Hedderman (St Francis) V Shane Cunningham (Elite Cork)

86kg Robbie Olusola (Celtic Eagles) V Brian Kennedy (St Brigid’s Edenderry)

Schedule

Tuesday, November 12th: boxing begins at 6.30pm.

Wednesday, November 13th: boxing begins at 6.30pm. Provisional programme is available here

Thursday, November 14th: boxing begins at 6.30pm. Provisional programme is available here

Friday, November 15th: boxing begins at 5pm. Provisional programme is available here