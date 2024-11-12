Boxing on the Box – Posh Boy Brings BBC Back to Boxing

Boxing is returning to terrestrial TV.

The first confirmed Irish boxing show for 2025 will be broadcast on the BBC.

Mark Dunlop of MHD Promotions this morning confirmed a February show for the atmospheric Kings Hall and revealed the card will be aired on the BBC.

It’s massive news for his stable and boxing in general as the terrestrial channel make a move back into boxing.

Topping the bill will Belfast’s Colm ‘Posh Boy’ Murphy in a defence of his Commonwealth Silver featherweight title, which was won at the SSE Arena in June against Glasgow’s Jack Turner.

Murphy has since improved his record to 13-0 with a points win over Mexico’s Eric Lopez at the beginning of the month and will seek to push onto bigger and better things in 2025 having already won Irish and Celtic titles.

The co-main contest will feature Galway’s, John ‘The Kid’ Cooney who defends his Celtic super-featherweight title against Newport’s Nathan Howells in a ﬁght which also doubles up for an eliminator for the British title.

Lennadoon native and former European champion Tommy McCarthy continues his comeback on the undercard with a potential title ﬁght, while Dungannon’s lightweight prospect Charles McDonagh ﬁnds himself in an amazing opportunity as he makes his professional home debut at the Ulster Hall following his recent ﬁrst ﬁght in Scotland.

Cookstown’s Teo Alin and Belfast’s Jack O’Neill both return for their third ﬁghts and will be looking to stay undefeated and two more names are still to be added to the card.

The exciting ﬁght night will follow the Ireland vs England Six Nations rugby match at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium, a static RTE used to great effect with Bernard Dunne in the past.

The show won’t be a once off as a new ‘Nations Fight Night’ concept is born. The Idea to feature champions, contenders and prospects from Ireland, Scotland and Wales over numerous Saturday ﬁght nights early next year on dates yet to be announced.

The action will be broadcast live on terrestrial television on BBC Northern Ireland, BBC Wales, BBC Scotland, BBC Iplayer and Sky Channel 966, enabling ﬁght fans to globally watch the event giving everyone concerned incredible worldwide exposure.

“We have worked hard over the last 12 years to bring local boxing to the mainstream so it is fantastic to pen our ﬁrst contract with the BBC and look forward to working hard in 2025 bringing opportunities for local ﬁghters,” said Mark Dunlop, Managing Director of MHD Promotions.