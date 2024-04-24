Pushback only delays the inevitable warns Graham McCormack

Graham McCormack has taken the latest postponment of his BBBofC super middleweight title fight on the chin as well as he’s taken any punch.

The Limerick southpaw was dealt what would appear to be an extremely frustrating blow as his proposed York Hall clash with Kieran Gethins was delayed for a third time.

However, ‘G Train’ has managed to remain upbeat, pointing out he is still stopping in title town, just at a later date than expected.

The fight has been pushed back two weeks because his Welsh foe’s medical wasn’t processed in time. There was talk it might be added to the Boxxer-promoted Sky Sports broadcast card in Cardiff, but instead, it will play out in Harrow on May 12.

Confirming the news McCormack remained positive keeping his focus on the career altering title rather than a change in venue and date.

“My fight is still going ahead just 2 weeks later In Harrow London, so I will still be winning my second title. I just have to wait an extra

two weeks.

“It’s an extra two weeks training. That belt is already mine I’m just going to collect it.”

PHOTO CREDIT MARK MEAD