European Championships – Clancy and Hession battle for bronze

Team Ireland will look to increase their European Championship medal haul to six in Serbia today.

Ireland won four medals on a terrific Tuesday and will be hoping Dean Clancy and Adam Hession can make it a wonderful Wednesday by securing two more.

The Connaught duo contest for medals on Day 8 of the tournament in Belgrade.

Featherweight Hession boxes for a podium place against Russia’s Eduard Savvin, a fighter who has won three fights to get to this stage.

The pair have previous having met in the 2021 AIBA World Championships, the Galway man, a European U22 silver medal winner, lost that clash via split decision.

Paris-qualified Clancy has the chance to add a Senior European medal to the Youth and Under-22 trinkets that already decorate his trophy cabinet when he boxes for bronze.

The Sligo favourite faces Azerbaijan’s Malik Hasanov in a light welterweight medal bout. Clancy already holds a win over the Baku native, defeating him en route to securing Olympic qualification last summer.

Hession fights in in Bout 7 of Ring B’s Afternoon Session, while Clancy appears in the same ring in Bout 11.

Afternoon Sessions at the tournament begin at 2pm, Irish time – Evening Sessions begin at 4.45pm.

Niamh Fay, Shannon Sweeney, Aoife O’Rourke and Kellie Harrington have already secured bronze at the very least.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Draws are available here