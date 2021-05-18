Headline News News Pro News 

Caoimhin Agyarko confirms TV fight date

Jonny Stapleton

We are just waiting for the against who and for what when it comes to Caoimhin Agyarko’s next fight after he confirmed the when today.

The exciting middleweight prospect will trade leather for the first time this year on the undercard of heavyweight Daniel Dubois June 5 return.

An opponent has yet to be confirmed for the Queensbury fighter’s ‘Back Stronger’ slot.

However, there has been suggestions ‘Black Thunder’ would fight for a first career title on the BT Sports broadcast fight night with the WBC International ranking title being mentioned more than once in recent weeks.

Agyarko [8(5)-0] has previously revealed a number of known names and former titleholders have turned down the opportunity to face him on previous fight dates – and it has been suggested willing foes have proved rare again this time around.

The 24-year-old did impress in his two relative step ups registering stoppage wins over Jez Smith and Robbie Chapman in his last two fights and will be hoping to continue that momentum with a win early next month.

Potential future foe Nathan Heaney has also been confirmed on the card as has Anto Cacace target Archie Sharp, Tommy Fury, Liam Davies and George Bance.

Speaking about the card Warren added: “Obviously there will be a lot of attention on Daniel Dubois, but the rest of the card shows the strength in depth – and massive potential –  of our stable.
 
“I look at the young talent we have and the Queensberry team is getting stronger and stronger.”

