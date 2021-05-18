Carl Frampton wants a slice of Tommy McCarthy’s McGuigan beef

Carl Frampton wants a piece of the action.

The former two-weight world champion has offered his services to Tommy McCarthy for his Fight Camp bout with Chris Billam-Smith, the Commonwealth champion trained by Frampton’s former coach Shane McGuigan.

The recently retired champion had a very public fallout with the McGuigans, to the extent both parties took legal proceedings against the other.

The parties settled out of court late last year but the bad blood seems to remain. In fact, such is the dislike Frampton holds for his old coach and his former employers that he would love any chance to get one over on them.

Hence his cheeky call to be part of ‘The Mack Attack’s’ team for the Matchroom promoted clash which should play out some time in July.

When the fight was confirmed as being made not long after ‘Big Tommy’ successfully defended his European crusierweight title agianst Alexandru Jur on Saturday night, Frampton took to socail media to call for a spot on the team.

The Irish fight legend would be happy to carry the spit bucket on the night if it meant he could be part of a battle against the McGuigans.

I’m officially putting in my request to do the bucket for @Tommymac90 against Billam Smith — Carl Frampton MBE (@RealCFrampton) May 15, 2021

McCarthy himself isn’t a Shane McGuigan fan and had no issue in expressing as much after his most recent win.

McCarthy revealed a strong dislike for the successful coach and former Ulster champion in his post-fight interview and made Billam Smith guilty by association.

“I don’t know Chris Billam Smith”, McCarthy said, “but his coach is an eejit and birds of a feather flock together and rats run in packs. So, I don’t like Shane and I don’t like Chris.”