Jason Quigley reveals how close he came to Canelo fight! One for the future?

Jason Quigley [18(14)-1(1)] was in touching distance of a life changing fight with Saul Canelo Alvarez [56(38)-1-2] last summer.

The Golden Boy middleweight agreed verbally to fight the biggest name in boxing and was one positive phone call away from securing the biggest payday of his career as well as a shot at the pound-for-pound star.

However, the call never came and the Donegal fighter hasn’t fought since.

The popular 30-year-old revealed Golden Boy, who promoted both fighters at the time but no longer direct the career of Guadalajaran Canelo, inquired as to whether he would be interested or not. He responded with a big fat ‘YES’ and found himself on a four-man shortlist for a September 19 Mexican Independence Day fight with Canelo.

“I had a phone call from Golden Boy asking would I take that fight and I said, ‘Of course I’d take that fight’.

“They said, ‘No problem, you’re in the shortlist of three other fighters, we’ll get back to you if approved’.

“I was just waiting for the phone call. There was no contract signed. But I’d verbally agreed to take the fight. I was told it didn’t happen. Here we are now. Maybe it will be in the future.”

In the end,d the Mexican didn’t end up fighting in September, returning as late as December when he defeated Callum Smith up at super middleweight. Quigley missed out as a result but can take solace in the fact he was in the conversation, particularly considering he had lost his last major fight at the time.

The Ballybofey man can now well and truely put that summer 2019 defeat to Tureano Johnson behind him when he returns to the ring live on DAZN on May 29.

Kick of his second career with a win over Shane Mosley Jr [17(10)-3(0)] on the undercard of a Devan Haney world title defence and the World Championships silver medal winner can start building toward world titles and possibly put himself back in the Canelo frame.

He is focused on getting the job done and is looking at the American as a solid stepping stone.

“This fight is very very important at this stage of my career. I know what it means to get in there and win this fight. That’s why left no stone unturned.

“We both know whats on the line. There is no doubt in my mind I am going to get in there and do the business and move on from this.”

Reflecting on his sole career defeat, which came the last time Quigley was at this level he said: “If I could turn back time and get into that fight and win it I would. It’s a strange one for me.

“I wasn’t injured or sick, there are no excuses I was beaten fair and square by the better man but that just wasn’t me. If I had got in there and gave it my absolute all and got beat I think I’d have been more upset because where do I have to go from there? I know that wasn’t the best I could have been on that night.

“I think that gave me the confidence and desire to keep going. I know there is a lot more in the tank. I honestly truly believe that and it’s starting to show now. This is a new version of me. I just have to get in there get the victory, keep climbing, keep improving and everything is going to start falling into place now.”