Hession and Clancy’s European Championship journeys come to an end

Ireland will have to settle for four European Championship medals after quarter-final disappointment for both of Team Ireland’s Day 8 participants.

Adam Hession and Dean Clancy both bow out at the medal stage after defeats in tough to score fights.

Glaway’s Hession was unable to add Senior silverware to his underage European collection as he suffered at the gloved hands of Eduard Savvin.

The Russian, who knocked him out of the 2021 World Championships, repeated the feat at continental level, scoring a decision win.

Featherweight Hession was competitive and didn’t give his opponent easy passage onto the podium but ultimately lost 5-0.

It was a similar case for 63.5kg boxer, Clancy, when he boxed Malik Hasanov for bronze.

The Azerbaijan took victory via a 5-0 score that didn’t quite tell the story of the fight. Hasanov did win the second round clear but pipping a cagey first round ultimately provided the platform from which he went to on to beat the Paris Olympian.

Ireland’s interest in the tournament doesn’t end with the Connaught pair as Shannon Sweeney, Niamh Fay, Kellie Harrington and Lisa O’Rourke all shoot for silver over the coming days.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin