Team Revenge – Darragh Foley moves up in weight for another big fight

It’s a round-about revenge mission next for the ever-entertaining Darragh Foley [19(9)-4(1)-1].

The Australian-based Blanch native steps up in weight looking to put his new coach’s former defeater down.

‘Super’ takes on former Australian welterweight champion Ben Kite [18(7)-5(1)-1] in Queensland on September 11.

The fight, which plays out on a Tasman Boxing Gold Coast Fight Night card, provides Foley with the chance to avenge his new coach’s last career defeat.

‘Banger’ basically retired Ben Savva when they fought for the Australian welterweight title back in 2019 – and it may prove pre-fight narrative.

However, more importantly, it’s the 32-year-old southpaw’s first fight at welterweight and another chance to impress on a high-profile show.

Foley stole all the spotlight in the build-up to his last fight against young Australian hope Ty Telford before backing up his talk in the ring winning a sensational Fight of The Year contender.

It’s another similar level operation for the Dub and another chance to cement his status as one of the Australian scene’s domestic entertainers.

Speaking on the clash Foley said:

“I never shy away from a fight, never! Some go, some run away… on the other hand I run towards them. Im booked to battle a Warrior.. excited and dangerous I’ll stay. September 11I’ll see you on the day.”

Conor Wallace [7(5)-1(0)] will also appear on the card looking to bounce back from his first career defeat on the Gold Coast this September.

The Newry light-heavy tasted defeat for the first time in an exciting Australian title fight with Leti Leti [16(12)-1(0)] in April.