Out of the Blue Bash For John Joe Nevin – Olympic Medal Winner Fights Tonight

John Joe Nevin will contest an out-of-the-blue bout in Holland on Saturday.

‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ will strut his stuff on GBM’s Dutch card after answering a late call.

The Olympic silver medal winner trades leather with Juan Perez Vazquez in the Sportcomplex De Wilgenring, Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It’s the 36-year-old’s fourth fight back since he ended a near five-year sabbatical from competitive action last Summer and his first in Europe since 2019.

Over the last year and a half, one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs has added three Mexicans to his resume, a total he will look to increase to four on the same card as Hughie Fury.

Southpaw Vazquez has a solid enough record with 16 wins to his name, but has suffered defeat when he has stepped up. Nevin will be favoured to beat him over four rounds and can make a mini statement if he can get a stoppage.

The boxer, whose son is now picking up underage Irish titles, could benefit more from a link-up with GBM, who work with Tiernan Bradley and Sean McComb and previously promoted Kieran Molloy. The Izzy Asif bossed company have regular shows in the UK, have a link with DAZN and could provide the stylist with regular work as he tries one last push.