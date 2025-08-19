‘We’ve Made it Clear’ – Aaron McKenna Willing to Face Any World Champ

Aaron McKenna is ready and willing and able to take on any middleweight with a world title.

That’s the message Mick Hennessy has relayed to the sport’s biggest players.

The Hennessy Sports boss believes the Monaghan man proved he is world title ready with the manner in which he defeated former world champion Liam Smith earlier this year – and is now trying to secure the younger of two boxing brothers his a tilt.

London, UK: Aaron McKenna during todays Grand Arrival ahead of the Fatal Fury Event at the weekend. 22 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The veteran fight maker is aware his charge may fall on the high-risk low low-reward side of matchmaking and thus will have to force his way into a fight.

However, he is letting the Smithborough native’s desire and availability to challenge be known.

“We’ve made it clear to Matchroom; we’ve made it clear to Riyadh Season, The Ring Magazine, that Aaron’s here; he’s ready; he’ll fight any of the current champions,” Hennessy told BoxingScene. “He’ll fight [Erislandy] Lara; he’ll fight [Carlos] Adames; we’ve made it clear we’d love the Adames fight.

“They’ve got history with sparring, and probably the best out of the lot of them, the Kazakh, Janibek [Alimkhanuly] – we’ve made it clear we’d take that fight as well. Aaron will fight any of those champions, no problem.

Hennessy also revealed McKenna would move up from 160lns to 168lbs if a world title oppurtuinity arose.

“Considering he’s a big lad, he’s 6ft 3, if there’s a mega fight or a super fight at super middleweight, he’ll take that as well. He’s an old-school, no-nonsense fighter and he proved in that last fight that he’s great TV as well.

“He showed a bit of everything in that fight and for a young man to do what he’s done – I always knew he would, because I first saw him when he was 11 years of age and it was obvious to me that this young kid was going to do great things. He’s a brilliant talent.”