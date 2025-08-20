Battle of the Taches – Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan Calls Out Heaney

Gary Spike O’Sullivan wants a shot at Nathan Heaney.

The Cork fan favourite is set to fight for just the second time since May of 2022 on JB Promotions ‘New Dawn’ card at the National Stadium on October 10.

There were suggestions that the Dublin bout would be of the farewell kind and provide the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter with a chance to exit on a win.

However, the 41-year-old seems to be looking past the Stadium clash and set his sights on a fight with Stoke native Heaney.

The call-out king name-dropped the English fighter, although not in his usual cheeky fashion.

Speaking online, a respectful ‘Spike’ said:

The well-supported Heaney has welcomed the link and responded positively online.

Interestingly, both fighters suffered defeat last time out, both beaten by Sofiane Khati, a fighter who failed a dopping test post the Heaney bout.