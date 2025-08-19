Anthony Cacace Plans to ‘Fold’ Former World Champion

Anthony Cacace says Raymond Ford would fold under Apache pressure.

The Belfast super featherweight was an interesting spectator as Ford, a managerial stablemate of Katie Taylor, defeated Abraham Nova on the undercard of Moses Itoma’s win over Dillian Whyte.

The interest was amplified as Cacace was initially meant to be the man in the opposite corner before a back strain prompted the former world champion to withdraw.

There was suggestion the former IBF world champions gaze had switched to Jazza Dicken’s but it’s clear he fancies a crack at Ford.

Indeed, the Queensberry boxer believes he’d have too much for the Brian Peters managed operator.

The 36-year-old wrote on social media: “Ray Ford, a typical American fighter, can talk the talk, but the guy has no engine. If pushed, he will fold.”

A fight of former world champions would be another big one for Cacace, who has registered back to back to back big wins over Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood.