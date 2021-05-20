Italian didn’t fancy the job – Padraig McCrory denied DAZN bill topping chance as KO artist says no

Padraig McCrory [11(5)-0] has seen another big tv bill topping opportunity slip through his fingers because a big punching Italian didn’t fancy the job.

Not quite the life-changing ‘Rocky’ style chance ‘The Hammer’ was denied when TV big wigs kiboshed a fight with former world champion and world-known name David Lemieux but a big opportunity nonetheless.

McCrory revealed he had agreed to fight EU European super-middleweight champion Daniele Scardina [19(15)-0] on a big show in Italy only for the Italian to elect against taking the risk.

The fight was to be for the WBC International ranking title and was to top a DAZN show.

It was a platform, a fight, and an opportunity that appealed to the Belfast favourite, but by all accounts, Scardina and his team didn’t fancy it in the end.

Speaking to Boxing Tickets NI McCrory said: “I got a message from my management saying that they put my name forward to fight a guy for the WBC International title. The guy was 19-0 with 15 knockouts and it came back that they didn’t fancy the fight.”

It was more disappointing news for a fighter who has had a tough year, first seeing the Lemieux fight go down and then having a mouthwatering clash with Germain Brown canceled mid-fight week due to a knee injury.

Still, the Dee Walsh trained fighter is attempting to take any positives he can out of it. McCrory is happy to be in the big fight conversation and surmises he has to land one sooner rather than later.

“Again it’s a bit of disappointing news but I feel like I am on the verge of a big fight. Any fight I have been asked about I have been accepted. The David Lemeuix fight was obviously a big ask but a massive opportunity, this fight was certainly more winnable and would have put me in a very good position. It would have been top of the bill on a DAZN show against Daniele Scardina. Again a big risk for me but a massive opportunity, unfortunately, it didn’t happen.”

The Miami-based Italian they call ‘King Toretto’ has a formidable reading record. The 29-year-old is unbeaten in 19 and has ended 15 of those fights early.

McCrory, a noted puncher himself, believes such a record should make the Italian fearless but now wonders if that is indeed the case.

“He probably feels he is on the verge of big things and see’s me as a banana skin but at 19-0 with 15 knockouts you’d think he’d be open to fighting anyone. Everything was in their favour but they didn’t fancy the fight?”

The BUI Celtic super-middleweight title winner is now hoping for a return to the scene of that title win and wants a big fight at the Fiele.