Mike Perez’s comeback opponent confirmed

Mike Perez‘s [24(15)-3(1)-1] comeback opponent has been confirmed.

Cork’s Cuban will fight for the first time in three years this summer, the natural talent returning in Dubai on July 10.

‘The Rebel’ appears on a Legacy and Queensbury Promotions card at the Hotel Atlantis The Palm, Dubai and will trade leather with Tony Salam [14(9)-2(1)].

37-year-old Salam hasn’t the CV Perez boasts but is a solid enough foe to comeback with. The Stoke based Nigerian born ‘Sugar’ has won a Southern Area title and picked up some straps in Nigeria.

The fight will be Perez’s first since he defeated Puerto Rican Keith Tapia for a ranking title in Orlando back in October of 2018.

The former amateur sensation hasn’t appeared since but has been in training and has seen a number of fights fall through including a proposed June 2019 fight with Ilunga Makabu.

The former heavyweight turned cruiserweight has been in Belfast of late training alongside Cathy McAleer and under the watchful eye of Belfast’s Panamanian Bernardo Checa.

The former world title challenger has somewhat of a stop-start career. He won heavyweight Prizefighter and has shared the ring with the likes of Alexander Povetkin, Darnell Wilson, Carlos Takam, Bryant Jennings, and Mairis Briedis. Some still argue if given the right kind of opportunities he could have and still may achieve more.

The first step to another run at major success begins in this summer and Perez fans will be hoping it sparks a period of activity.

Appearing alongside Perez in Dubai will be three time light middleweight world champion Austin Trout, Fabian Maidana and Christian Thun.