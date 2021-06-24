‘Big Bang’ Pierce O’Leary warns upset KO specialist he can punch too

Pierce O’Leary [6(2)-0] isn’t afraid of ‘the bogey man’, in fact, he suggests Jan Marsalek [8(7)-3(2)] should be wary of him.

The London-based Dub fights the dangerous puncher with a taste for KO upset wins in Bolton on an MTK Fight Night, that also plays hosts to fights for Derry’s Tyrone McCullough and Kildare’s Gary Cully, tomorrow night.

Marsalek is known for having some pop having dropped Kelvin Davis, brother of top prospect Keshawne, in the final round of their bout on the Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard last month, whilst also holding away corner wins over Fatih Duebues and Christian Schembri.

In fact, he has seven knockouts from eight career victories and has proven he carries fight-ending one-punch power from the first first to last bell.

It means ‘Big Bang’ is set for the toughest test of his career against another noted banger, but rather than feel any nerves the unbeaten Dubliner is relishing the challenge.

In fact O’Leary, 21 makes the step up promosing to produce his best career performance in what is the Irish interest fight of the weekend.

The new father believes he could punish the Czech threat’s aggression and register the third stoppage win of his career.

“I’m so excited to be getting back out again. I’ve been living away from family and my nine-month-old daughter for the past three months to keep learning and developing into the pro ranks with my coach,” said O’Leary.

“I don’t know much about my opponent other then he’s got eight wins and seven of those by knockout, but for me nothing changes. I’m just going out looking to put on my best performance to date. If I do that, it will be a really tough night for him and I possibly could get the stoppage,” he adds before discussing camp.

“Camp has been good. I’ve been giving it 120% and been fully focused on my training, plus I’ve been getting top sparring from highly ranked contenders and working solid in my strength and conditioning too.

“Jordan Reynolds has joined our gym too and is a fantastic talent and a true character. His buzz in the gym is phenomenal and it looks like he has gelled in really well with the coach and boys. Us being on the same show is nice because it means it’s business for us two and we’ll both get the win.”

O’Leary, who has always preached patience and been a learn on the job advocate, is hoping for another progressive fight if he comes through Saturday unscathed.

“Once I get the victory here I’m looking to step the rounds up after this one and keep ranking up the wins, while still learning the trade to the fullest.”