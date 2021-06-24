GOLD: Deserving Dean Clancy crowned European Under-22 Champion

Not in the manner he would have dreamed of but Dean Clancy finally got his hands on European gold.

The European Youth and European Junior silver medal winner was crowned European Under-22 light welterweight champion in Italy today.

The Sligo oeprator won gold at the third continetal attempt after his proposed opponent Ahmad Shtiwi of Israel pulled out of the fight this afternoon.

The teen propsect made his way to the ring and was ready to go to battle for gold.

However, his opponent failed to make his ring walk and Clancy was handed a walkover. It’s not the ideal way to collect such a prestigous medal and dissapointment came across Clancy’s face when the walk over was declared – but upon realizing the achievement he celebrated gleefully.

The Sean McDermott fighter, to his credit, has been one of the tournament’s standout operators. He has been fighting since day one of the tournament and had to win four fights to reach the decider.

He accounted for Pete Novak of the Czech Republic, #3 seed Nenad Javanovic of Serbia, Lounes Hanraoui of France 3-2 and home fighter Matteo Ara en route to the final.

Clancy joins none other than Jason Quigley and two time winner Amy Broadhurst as Irish European Under-22 gold medal winners.

Adam Hession will be looking to add to the gold tally tonight when he fights Artur Bazeyan of Armenia.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) Lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Pawel Brach (Poland) W/O

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Matteo Ara (Italy) 5-0

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) lost to Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia) 0-5

June 24

Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Artur Bazeyan (Armenia)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Ahmad Shtiwi (Israel)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea) (Silver, at least)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) (Silver, at least)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown) (Bronze)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke