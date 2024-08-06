MEDAL ALERT – Bronze at least for Templemore history make Vanessa Doyle

The history theme continues on what is fast becoming a famous August Tuesday for Irish boxing.

Vanessa Doyle won a first-ever European medal for Templemore Boxing club when she stepped onto the European Schools podium in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The bonze [at least] won in the 54kg weight class came courtesy of a brilliant win over Aleksandra Balbina of Poland.

Doyle, whose sister Molloy represented Ireland at the European Juniors earlier this year, will box for silver on Thursday.

The medal win was Ireland’s third in the current installment of the massive competition following bronze for Alannah and Aleigha Murphy and comes on the same day Kellie Harrington makes Irish Olympic history by becoming the first Irish boxer to contest back-to-back Olympic finals in Paris later tonight.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon