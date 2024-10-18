Silent Assassin Ryan O’Rourke Ready to Make Noise

‘The Silent Assassin’ is ready to start making some noise.

Ryan o’Rourke partakes in keep busy action in Belgium on Saturday night and hopes to get busy making big moves once he secures a win.

The Dubliner has endured a stop start existence since turning over but a Star Boxing contract suggests he will get Stateside opportunities I the near future.

O’Rourke definitely wants and believes that to be the case.

“I want titles , definitely by the start of next year.,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“We’re looking to pick up some belts that start to rank me in the super lightweight division.”

The former Irish Boxing Awards Prospect of the Year winner feels he is hitting prime form and wants the chance to prove it.

“I’m 25 now and I’m definitely ready to be in some good fights and on some big shows. I’m boxing the best I’ve ever boxed , and it feels about the right time to be levelling up.”

O’Rourke was due for a step up in America this week but the show he was meant to test himself on fell through.

In a bid to ensure a camp didn’t go to waste, the 25-year-old took the chance to fight in Belgium, where he expects a good work out.

“I haven’t watched much of my opponent,” he adds. “BUt from what I have seen he looks crafty enough and he seems to know his way around the ring .

” I think he’s only been stopped three times in all his fights, so I’m expecting him to be there for the full 6 which is what I want.”