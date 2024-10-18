No Rodfather Gimmick – Boxing Collins give Podge seal of approval

Podge Collins enters the squared circle and begins a pro career on the recommendation of the boxers in the famous family.

The Dubliner makes his pro bow on the All of the Lights card in the National Stadium tonight when he trades leather with Gianluca Di Florio over four rounds.

Outside of bill topper, Irish amateur legend Joe Ward, Collins has courted the most media attention.

As a son of Irish Football favourite Roddy Collins and nephew of Irish boxing great Steve Collins and coach Paschal Collins that was always going to be the case.

Although, considering he has no major amateur background and hails from the footballing side of sporting family, there is huge curiosity surrounding his ability and potential.

There are some cynics who wonder if there is a gimmick element to his pro move, but his Dad, ‘The Rodfather’ assures that the latest fighting Collins makes the move off the advocacy of the fighters in the family not the ‘baller.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com he said: “It doesn’t come off the back of my recommendation, Paschal, Steven and all the lads in the [Celtic Warrior ] gym say he is just a natural.”

Those within the Celtic Warrior who have sparred Collins, assure he can fight and Irish-boxing.com has been told the debutant is a strong, smart, aggressive puncher.