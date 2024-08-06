MEDAL ALERT – Ruth Dossen steps onto European Schools Podium

The Dossen household can boast two European medal winners tonight after Ruth Dossen followed in her big brother’s footsteps.

The talented Galway featherweight stepped on the Continental podium in Banja Luca this afternoon, winning 57kg bronze at the very least.

Dossen did so by impressively outpointing Russia’s Sofiia Titova via a 4-1 split decision, she will look to improve the colour of the medal to silver on Thursday.

The medal win was Ireland’s fourth of an action-packed afternoon session in Bosina Herzegovina with the Olympic Galway fighter joining Aleigha Murphy, Alannah Murphy and Vanessa Doyle on the European podium.

It also means like her big brother Gabriel Dossen, a European Championship gold medal winner, she has won continental honours for her country.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon