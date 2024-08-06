MEDAL ALERT – Top Class Robin O’Reilly wins European Schools medal

Robin O’Reilly made it a five-star day for Ireland with an assured and confident European quarter-final win this evening.

The latest talent to emerge from the progressive club stepped onto the European Schools podium with relative ease in Bosnia and Herzegovina, winning 64kg bronze at the very least for her club and country.

O’Reilly became Ireland’s latest medalist at the star-making tournament courtesy of her 5-0 win over Iustina Anufrieva, of Russia.

The teen prospect, who boxes out of the same club as Olympic quarter-finalist Jack Marley, will now box for silver on Thursday.

O’Reilly’s medal win was Ireland’s fifth of a busy day so far, she joins Alannah Murphy, Aleigha Murphy, Vanessa Doyle and Ruth Dossen in the final four of their respective weight classes.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon