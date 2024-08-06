MEDAL ALERT – Alannah and Aliegha Murphy make history on historic day for Irish boxing

Boxing twins Alannah and Aleigha Murphy made boxing history of their own on an historic day for Irish amateur boxing.

On the same day Kellie Harrington makes history by becoming the first Irish boxing to contest back-to-back Olympic finals, the Crumlin became the first female twins to medal at an international boxing competition for Ireland.

The sisters both claimed bronze and the very least at the 2024 European School Championship courtesy of wins in Laku.

The decorated siblings medalled in the 44kg and 46kg classes.

Aleigha Murphy defeated English opposition to progress to the semi finals.

She claimed a 4-1 win over Lily Green and will fight for silver on Thursday.

Alannah Murphy showed her sister the path to the podium when earlier in a busy session she stopped Yeva Grigoryan of Armenia in the first round to claim bronze at least.

She too will fight for silver in the final.

Six more Irish boxers fight for medals later in the evening. The Harty twins Jamie and Jason both won silver medals for Ireland at the same level in 2013.

Team Ireland

36kg Danielle Smithers (Swords)

38kg Kayla Harris (St Monicas)

40kg Alanna Berry (Crumlin)

42kg Kenia Flood Prado (Glasnevin)

44kg Alannah Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

48kg Maggie McDonagh (Mullingar Elite)

51kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) Team Co-Captain

54kg Vanessa Doyle (Templemore)

57kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic C)

60kg Roisin Hegarty (Illies GG)

64kg Robin O’Reilly (Monkstown D)

70kg Ellie May Lawlor (Brian Dillons)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas)

42kg Emmet Shields (Glasnevin)

44kg Sean Kelly (St Abbans Kilmyshall)

46kg Jack Jones (Sacred Heart D)

48kg Christy Joyce (Olympic L)

50kg Francis Maughan (Olympic C)

52kg Connor Lowry (East Down)

54kg Tadhg Brennan Tansey (Baldoyle)

57kg Michael Mullaney (Claremorris) Team Co-Captain

60kg Ruairi Walker (St John Bosco A)

63kg Jamie Herbert Jacob (Kilcullen)

66kg Charlie Dixon (Enniscorthy)

70kg Dominic Barrett (Titans)

75kg Ethan Duffy (Aglish)

80kg Noel Martin (West End)

90kg Michael J McDonagh (Tredagh)

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Jennifer O’Sullivan Coffey

Coaches: Amanda Spencer, Paul Simpson, Ralph McKay, Tommy O’Donnell

R&J: Loughlin Gannon