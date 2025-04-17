Louth Boxer Strikes GOLD- Golden Gloves Joy for Timmy Egan

Timmy Egan struck boxing gold in New York last weekend.

On a busy week for Irish pros with JB Promotion’s packed Night of Champions card and Tommy Hyde trading leather in Australia, the Louth native ensured Irish amateur success Stateside.

The New York-based Dundalk native won the Boxing’s Ring Masters at the Theater in the Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.

To win the tournament formerly known as the Golden Gloves at the Novice level, the super middleweight had to win five fights.

Even more impressively, the boxer, who defeated Yonali Sanchez of Mendez BC in the final, made his amateur debut in the tournament last year and won a major title one fight shy of his tenth fight.

The Louth native is the first active boxer fighting out of Bua Boxing the club Emmet Brennan calls home when he is in New York.

In his corner was Bua boss man Donal Ward, the former Roscommon footballer who won the Ringmasters open final in 2019.

Egan followed in the footsteps of the likes of Ward, Galway heavyweight Brian Glynn, featherweight Sarah Cunningham and Irish-American Sean O’Bradaigh, who all enjoyed Golden Gloves success in recent years.