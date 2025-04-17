Sauerland Reveals The Rematch Michael Conlan ‘Desperately’ Wants

All his focus is on a Summer European title fight and Josh Warrington is an end of the year option, but there is another fight on Michael Conlan’s radar.

Indeed, there is a rematch he ‘desperately’ wants according to his new promoter,

Kalle Sauerland says the Olympic medal winner wants to run it back with Leigh Wood.

The Nottingham native, who has a fight with Anthony Cacace to contend with in a matter of weeks, spoiled Conlan’s world title dream in a Fight of the Year in late 2023.

The Brit got up off the floor to stop Ireland’s only male amateur world champ in dramatic fashion and it seems the Irish fighter wants revenge.

“I think Mick will be out over the summer, not in June. Slightly later than June,” Sauerland said when speaking to The Ring.

“Similar to the Catterall fight [For Harlem Eubank], we’ve had early flirtations. I think [Warrington] is a good fight for Mick.

“I think the Leigh Wood rematch is the one that Mick desperately wants as well. So there’s a lot of storylines for Mick. And if that’s around world-level or whether it’s the European title, brilliant.

“But I’d say, you know, if you look at Mick’s CV, it would almost be a boxing crime for him to retire without having won a world title.

“If I go back to what he’s done for the sport in Ireland and in other places, you know. He’s done big numbers in the US as well.”

Before Warrington or Wood, Conlan will first try and become Ireland’s sixteenth European Champion when he fights Cristobal Lorente for the EBU featherweight title.