Thomas O’Toole Set for Someone’s 0 has Got to Go Fenway Park

Thomas O'Toole is set for an exciting

Laurent Humes has answered the Galway boxers’ call out in the positive and the pair will fight this summer.

The Kid and the Springfield native will share the ring over 10 rounds at Fenway Park, Boston on June 7.

The American is likely to be the Celtic Eagle graduates toughest test to date.

Like O’Toole he is undefeated and all his 11 wins have come inside the distance.

Humes, 31, has also won the New England title and drawn over eight in a NABF title fight.

The super middleweight clash is one O’Toole looked for and one Laurnet was happy tp accept.

It’s already being billed as the biggest fight to visit New England since former World Champion and Luke Keeler and Jason Quigley opponent Demetrius Andrade fought at the TD Gardens/