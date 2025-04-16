IABA Confirm new National Performance Director

The IABA have confirmed the appointment of Jon Mackey as National Performance Director for the LA2023 Cycle, following a highly competitive international recruitment process.

Boxing is Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport, having won 19 of Team Ireland’s 42 medals, including Kellie Harrington’s unprecedented defence of her Tokyo 2020 gold at Paris 2024.

Mackey joins IABA from Canoeing Ireland, where he has led a burgeoning programme through two Olympic cycles, culminating in the qualification of four boats for the Canoe Slalom event the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – an historic achievement.

National Performance Director, Jon Mackey, says “”It’s a huge privilege to take up the role of Performance Director with the IABA. I’m looking forward to working alongside an experienced and driven staff and a fantastic team of hard-working boxers, both at the High-Performance Unit in Abbottstown and within the Ulster programme. I’m very much looking forward to getting started and meeting everyone, and to forming a productive relationship with Central Council and IABA’s boxing clubs aimed at furthering the sport. Boxing holds a unique place in Ireland’s Olympic story — consistently our most successful sport on the biggest stage. Together, we’ll aim to honour that legacy by pushing standards, supporting our boxers, and continuing to deliver when it matters most.”

The NPD is responsible for leading the High-Performance Unit, both strategically and operationally, to deliver key performance outcomes. The NPD has ultimate responsibility for all elements of the National Performance Plan, including oversight of the Ulster Medals and More Programme. The NPD also has overall responsibility for leading and managing a team of dedicated HPU Coaches and a team of Sports Science and Medicine performance staff to deliver on targeted performance support to meet agreed targets.

The announcement of Jon’s appointment follows an historic vote by IABA clubs at last weekend’s EGM – Irish Boxing has said a resounding Yes to constitutional reform, and to international federation dual membership – paving the way for LA 2028.

Chair of the IABA Board of Directors, Niall O’Carroll, says “Irish Boxing is in a moment of real change and forward momentum – It’s an auspicious time for an NPD of Jon’s calibre and experience to join the team, leading a very talented group of boxers, coaches and staff forward to LA. I want to pay tribute to the vision of clubs who, at Saturday’s EGM, voted to ensure that Jon and the High-Performance Unit can strive for the Olympic podium in 2028 – continuing to inspire kids in every club in the Association.”

National Performance Head Coach, Zauri Antia, says “I welcome Jon’s appointment – he joins us as a very exciting time for the development of Irish boxing. In this first year of the Olympic cycle, 60 boxers from 342 clubs are participating in High Performance training, across three squads. The squads include Paris and Tokyo Olympians, World, European and Commonwealth medalists, as well as high-potential new entrants to the High-Performance programme. This new format of HP Senior Squad, Priority Development Athletes and Visiting Athletes recognises the breadth of potential in boxers trained in clubs throughout the Association. The structure enables the High-Performance Unit to optimise the development opportunities available to athletes. It’s an exciting system which will ensure that IABA continues its tradition of benchmark event podium finishes, as athletes in any of the squads may be selected for competition or training camp events.”